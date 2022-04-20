Prayagraj: Several Held For Tampering With UPPSC Sign Board

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested several people for allegedly tampering with the signboard of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj.

The police told ANI that the miscreants replaced the word Public with "Chilam".

This incident took place hours after the Special Task Force arrested Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination controller Anjulata Katiyar for her alleged involvement in leaking the papers of two subjects of LT Grade teacher exam last year.