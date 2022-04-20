Prayagraj: Kinnar Akhara Enter Kumbh Mela Area

Prayagraj: The 'Devatva Yatra' of Kinnar Akhaara was taken out with a great pomp and show from Rambhawan crossing to make a royal entry into the Kumbh Mela here on Sunday.

The zeal and gusto shown by the members of the akhara during the yatra made the atmosphere completely devotional. During the Yatra, the procession of Lord Mahakal was taken out first which was followed by the akhada office bearer in the 'buggy'. The Akhara chief Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, rode on a camel with a sword in his hand. During the yatra, there was also a unique sight- seeing. Here Varanasi's 'Mahakal Damru' team continued to be the key attraction for people which attracted the visitors by playing the big Damru and the city-dwellers were seen dancing to the tunes of Damru. The yatra reached the Mela area through Old GT Road via Alopibagh. The devatva yatra which was taken out for the first in Prayagraj Kumbh has become the centre of attraction for the denizens. Petals were showered from both sides of the road to welcome the members of the procession of Kinnar Akhara. UNI