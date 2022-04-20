Prayagraj Wears Deserted Look As UP Observes Weekend Lockdown To Curb COVID-19

Prayagraj: Streets in Prayagraj wore a deserted look on Sunday as Uttar Pradesh observed the weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the lockdown, some people were seen venturing out on the roads without a facial mask.

"Even though the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is increasing, there are some people who are not following the coronavirus norms. A lot of people are still seen on the streets without a mask. They are not waking up to the gravity of the situation," said Nitin, a local.

Another local said that some people are being "reckless" and not following the COVID-19 induced measures.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 48,291 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)