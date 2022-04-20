Prayagraj Peaceful Post Ayodhya Verdict

Prayagraj: Even as the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit, the city of Prayagraj wore a deserted look on Saturday.

In view of the SC verdict, District Magistrate (DM) Bhanu Chandra Goswami has closed all educational institutions of the city, including the Allahabad University, from November 9-11.

On the other hand, security forces remained present at the Civil Lines bus station, Allahabad railway junction, Prayag ghat, Allahabad City station.

The entry of private vehicles from Phaphamau towards the city have been stopped while the markets also remained closed with only some medical shops spotted open. Vehicular traffic was lesser in comparison to other days on the roads. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyartha Aniruddha Prakash said the city remains peaceful. Huge police force did a flag march in sensitive areas such as Khuldabad, Chowk and several areas in old parts of the city after the judgement was delivered. Every possible effort is being made to maintain peace in the city and intensive checks are being conducted in the sensitive areas. Security forces have been maintaining a keen eye on the circumstances since the morning so that people do not face any issues, whatsoever. UNI