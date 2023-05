Prayagraj: A few distant relatives and neighbours were present inside the burial cemetery on Saturday as the last rituals of Asad Ahmad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, were performed amid intense police surveillance.

According to the cops, the burial took up to an hour.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi shot and killed Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, who were both wanted in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal.—Inputs from Agencies