Pravasi Indians, Ganga Devotees Take Holy Dip At Kumbh

Prayagraj: Hundreds of visiting overseas Indians including scores of Ganga devotees took holy dip at Triveni sangam at the Kumbh mela here on Thursday.

Enthusiastic devotees inclduing a large number of women plunged into the meeting place of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical river Saraswati chanting Har Har Gange and Har Har Mahadev slogans.

Some devotees also played 'shankh' offering prayers to the sun God.

The visit of about 3000 overseas Indians who came to India for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The NRIs will be taken to Delhi in three special trains overnight on Thursday evening and the overseas Indians would attend the majestic Republic Day parade on Saturday. The visitors were also taken to Akshayvat temple, which was recently opened for public view by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 472 years.

The NRIs also visited Saraswati Koop and Patalpuri. Visiting delegates were thrilled and excited at the elaborate arrangements made by MEA and UP government. "Akshayvat Tree was opened for general view of the devotees today for the first time and so I feel lucky that we are here," said New York based Dr Krishna Kumar adding "many rationalists say there is no God but they should come here and see how some heavenly power has brought us here". H Karishma, an overseas radio programmer, said "This was a divine experience". Earlier visiting overseas Indians drawn from across the globe on their arrival at Kumbh Mela venue were given a taste of ancient traditional richness at a grand welcome here.

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh and UP Ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Rita Bahuguna were among others to receive the visitors and welcome them for the world's largest religious congregation. Cultural programmes were staged by various groups from states like Telangana, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Artistes posed as Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva and mingled with the members of Indian Diaspora who had ome to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations at Varanasi.

"It is a grand welcome and we feel humbled," remarked Mauritius based Ratan Ruth, a 30 year entrepreneur who also brought his aging parent for the holy dip at the triveni sangam. UNI