Pravasi Divas Not For Attracting Investment, It Is To 'Build Relations': Gen V K Singh

Varanasi: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is not aimed at attracting foreign investment as is often misconstrued, Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (Retd) V K Singh said here on Wednesday and maintained that the mega event is organised to establish cordial relations with the Indian diaspora and enlist their advice and words of wisdom.

"The PBD being organised every two years now is not aimed at attracting foreign investment," Gen Singh told reporters here on the last day of the Sammelan.

The 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan at Varanasi will formally conclude on Wednesday afternoon here with the address from the President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President will also honour 30 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees 2019 - chosen by a select panel headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Gen Singh was giving a wrap of the three-day event at Varanasi, the holy city of Hindus and also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our overseas Indian friends are guests and invited to share their experience with us....We have enough money, money is not an issue. What we want from the PBD is that we can establish an effective and purposeful connect with the overseas Indians and get the benefits of their immense knowledge bank, their technological know how and so on," he said.

The PBD is used as a platform wherein the government wants to 'learn' something from the diaspora and then make optimum use of the same for ensuring an improved governance in the country and to push the welfare measures and also explore ways for Start Ups and Joint Ventures. He also pointed out that India continues to be the world's top recipient of remittances from its diaspora, gathering about 72 billion US dollars in 2017-18. "This money is already coming," he said. In 1991, reports say the inflow of remittances from overseas Indians were just about three billion. Officials at the PBD also said that the FDI inflows into India can be expected to cross the USD 80 billion mark during the next current year 2018-19.

On this backdrop, the Minister said, "India is no longer a poor country, we have enough money". "There is a perceptible change. Some 20 years back, people used to wonder how a sum of Rs 5 crore will be organised, but today you ask for Rs 5 crore, there will be people offering Rs 30 crore," Gen Singh said. "We therefore need their strength, their counseling and what kind of technology they are using," Gen Singh said.

To a question, Gen Singh the venue of the next Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Sammelan in 2021 will be decided only next year. The 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations this year has been the "largest and grandest" event organised chiefly by the Ministry of External Affairs, senior officials have said here. Secretary Overseas Indian Affairs Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay told reporters here on Tuesday that there were largest registration of 7228 delegates this time and overseas delegates were about 5000. "This was breaking all records of the past," he said. For the first time 200 buses will be deployed to take about 3300 overseas Indians from Varanasi to Prayagraj to help enable them participate at the Kumbh Mela.

Mr Mulay also said the largest contingent of delegates came from the US - 487 followed by 440 Malaysia, 413 from Mauritius and 404 United Arab Emirates.

Altogether there were participants from 92 countries, he said adding "the best part of the programme this year has been the ability of the organisers to help youths of India including Varanasi get connected to the overseas Indian youths from abroad".

"In short the PBD has been successful in showcasing how India has developed and changed," Mr Mulay has said.

The visiting delegates will also be taken to New Delhi in four special trains to attend the majestic Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26. UNI