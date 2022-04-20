Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas At Varanasi Would Be An Historic Event: Sushma Swaraj

Lucknow: Claiming that the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, to be held at the cultural capital of the country Varanasi from January 21 would be a historic event, External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that the three time increase in the registration of the foreign delegates shows the popularity when for the first time the Pravasi Bharatiya would have the glimpse of Kumbh at Prayagraj and Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The three-day long Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 while President Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest on the closing function on January 23.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas has drawn a big attraction this time due to its link with Kumbh and Republic Day parade and till date 5802 foreign delegates have registered themselves, confirming their attendance, which is three times more than the previous time, claimed Ms Swaraj.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the external affairs minister said that the opening day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would be dedicated to Pravasi Youth day and UP Pravasi Diwas." Two young delegates Himanshu Gulati of Norway and Charan Singh Bakshi from New Zealand would be the anchor during the youth pravasi," she said adding that former President of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth will be the chief guest on January 22, when PM will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

"There are several programmes during the three day event including cultural programme. BJP MP and cinestar Hema Malani and her troupe will perform in the evening of January 22.

She said that there would be three type of accommodation for the delegates in Varanasi-- hotels and guest houses, swiss cottages in the tent city and the innovative home stay. "This time government was focusing to attract the youths of the Bharatvanshi families, whose forefathers have left the country and settled in the far flung countries," she said adding that that during the earlier Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, there were groups of 50 to 100 coming from other countries, but surprisingly, this time there are two groups of 400 each, which shows the popularity of this event.

Ms Swaraj said during the event, the delegates would be engaged in expert discussion on at least 7 issues for which suggestions and recommendations have been made during the past one year. "The delegates will visit Kumbh on the morning of January 24 and from there they will leave for Delhi by train in the night to reach the national capital. In Delhi, on Junuary 25, the delegates would enjoy Delhi Darshan and on the next day, they will be taken for the Republic Day parade," he disclosed about the entire programme of the delegates visiting the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 1000 delegates, who are attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas have registered themselves for the Pravasi Uttar Pradesh event to the held on January 21. " These are the people from other countries, who either belong to the state or they have roots here," he said.

UP, which is partner to this Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas along with the external affairs ministry, has arranged a comfortable stay in Varanasi along with their Kashi darshan including Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ganga Aarti and boating or cruising on Ganga along with enjoying the traditional cuisine of UP and other parts of the country at the ghats during their three days stay, the CM said.

"It is a good opportunity for the people of Kashi to show how good host they are as several delegates would be staying at the selected homestay where they will enjoy the traditional home luxury," he added.

Yogi Aditynath said that during their visit to Kumbh in Prayagraj, the delegates would get the glimpse of Akshay Vat and the Saraswati Koop.

Before addressing the media, Ms Swaraj also had an one-to-one talk with CM at his official residence. UNI