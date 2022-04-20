Pratyusha Banerjee was tensed about her relationship: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant, a close friend of TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee who allegedly committed suicide on Friday, says the 'Balika Vadhu' star was 'tensed' about her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Pratyusha hanged herself from a fan at her Goregaon West residence but was detected and taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where she succumbed. "I still can't believe that she is no more. She was so lively and full of life. She had such big dreams. I had met her few days back and she was little upset. She looked tensed about Rahul's ex-girlfriend Saloni. She was tensed about her relationship," Rakhi said. "She was such an emotional girl that the moment we ask what happened she used to have tears in her eyes," she added. Rakhi also said that Pratyusha was not depressed about her work, but she was only tensed about her relationship. "She was madly in love with Rahul and used to say that she can't live without him. Let the Mumbai police investigate on this," she added. Hailing from Jharkhand, Pratyusha catapulted to fame with her role in 'Balika Vadhu' between 2010-2013. She was later seen in the reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5', 'Bigg Boss 7' and hosted some episodes of "Savdhan India". She recently appeared in "Sasural Simar Ka".