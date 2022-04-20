Pratapgarh Accident: Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to deceased's kin

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the 14 deceased, who were killed in a road accident in Pratapgarh.





In a statement here on Friday, the CM expressing his grief and condolence said that government will provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family of deceased.

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed in a road accident here on late Thursday night when their SUV collided with a stationary truck under Kunda police station area. They were returning from a wedding function.

—UNI