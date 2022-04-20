Prashant Bhushan Apologises After Facing Flak Over Lord Krishna Remarks

Lucknow: Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday apologised for his remarks on Lord Krishna in relation to the formation of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Hindu organisations are up in arms against the Swaraj Abhiyan founder after he said that he opposed the anti-Romeo squads as they violated the spirit of love and had questioned if the Uttar Pradesh government would even harass Lord Krishna, whom he termed a "legendary eve teaser".

Bhushan on Tuesday tweeted: "I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads and Krishna was inappropriately phrased and unintentionally hurt sentiments of many people. Apologise and delete it." I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it

Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 4, 2017

Bhushan on Sunday tweeted: "Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes anti-Krishna squads?"

While a demonstration was held outside his residence in Noida, protests also took place in Pratapgarh, Firozabad and Hathras.

Police said they have stepped up vigil and would not allow anybody to take law in their hands.

Security has been beefed up following a threat from a Bajrang Dal functionary in Firozabad who announced a Rs 1 lakh bounty on the head of the eminent social activist and lawyer. City coordinator of Bajrang Dal in Firozabad Aachman Upadhya said he will give Rs 1 lakh to anyone who brings the head of Bhushan.

Sadhus in Mathura have filed a complaint against Prashant Bhushan in Govardhan and have staged a protest in Vrindavan.

Office bearers of the Hindu Jagran March who met senior police officials in Hathras said they will not toler ate such a comment against Hindu gods. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has threatened to launch a stir in Allahabad against the lawyer and VHP workers burnt an effigy of Bhushan in Pratapgarh. A case has also been filed against Bhushan in the CJM court in Maharajganj under sections 295 A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. May 20 has been fixed as the date of hearing.