Pranati Rai Prakash: We should start valuing what we've taken for granted

Mumbai: Actress Pranati Rai Prakash feels the current Covid pandemic tells us we should start valuing what we have taken for granted.

"We are In a place where we are running out of oxygen, the very essential. We should start valuing what we've taken for granted so often. Give to the planet it's due love and hope it comes back to us with blessing. Praying for the situation to get better and lives to heal, for us to heal and revive, " the actress shares with IANS.

On the work front Pranati has a busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series "Cartel", and also features in Abbas-Mastan's upcoming digital film, "Penthouse", co-starring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. She will also start shooting for her upcoming web series "Blackwoods" soon.

—IANS