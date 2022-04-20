Pranati Rai Prakash: 'I have grown up dancing on Punjabi songs'

Mumbai: Actress Pranati Rai Prakash is excited about featuring in a Punjabi music video soon, because she confesses having grown up dancing on songs of the genre.

Pranati will soon be seen in the number, "Tennu gabru pasand karda", sung by Kamal Singh. Her co-star in the video is Bhavin Bhanushali.

"I have grown up dancing on Punjabi songs. It's going to be very exciting to do a song like this. I love the people here, (they are) very warm and friendly. I and am a lover of Punjabi food and desi ghee! So, it's a delight to be shooting in Punjab. I can't wait for people to dance on my track," Pranati said.

Pranati was last seen in the web series "Mannphodganj Ki Binny". She played the lead role of Binny. Lately, she has also worked in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the smalltown crime drama "Family Of Thakurganj" and the comedy film "Odd Couples".

Pranati will next be seen in the upcoming web-series "Cartel", co-starring Rithvik Dhanjani.

