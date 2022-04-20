Pranati Rai Prakash Struggles To Get A Flight Back Home To Delhi

Mumbai: Actress Pranati Rai Prakash can''t wait to go back home in Delhi, but she has been facing problems with flights getting cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I had to travel on Air Asia flight on 8th of June but my flight got cancelled, and then I booked another flight in Go Air for June 9... it also got cancelled. I got to know about it in the morning.

"I really want to go home to Delhi to visit my brother and my dad will also join us there and I have planned to stay at home for a while till shoot resumes," Pranati shared.

The actress, who was seen in "Love Aaj Kal" earlier this year, also urged her fans not to take lockdown relaxations casually.

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, Pranati has a word of caution: "We must remember that the lockdown has ended so that important work can begin, but that doesn''t mean we should take it casually, because the virus is still here and we still have to take all the precautions that we were taking earlier," she added.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on May 25 after almost two months of lockdown. Since, then several celebrities have been seen flying back to their respective hometowns. --IANS



