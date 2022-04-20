Pranab Mukherjee's Demise An Irreparable Loss For The Country: Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday said that former president Pranab Mukherjee gave a new direction to Indian politics and his demise was an irreparable loss for the country.

"I developed a deep personal bond with Pranab Mukherjee since he received me at the airport when I was to start a movement against black money, corruption and for system change in 2011. It continued till date. This is an irreparable loss. His work will continue to guide the country," Ramdev told ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for removal of a clot. He was 84. —ANI