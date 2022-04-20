Pramod Sawant inaugurates Goa's first public electric vehicle charging unit

Porvorim (Goa): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday inaugurated the first public electric vehicle charging unit, as part of the Green Goa Initiative.

He also flagged off two Electric Vehicles, a Hyundai Kona and a Tiger Tigor from Goa Legislative Secretariat, Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

The 142 KW fast charger unit is first among the 12 public EV chargers to be set up by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CSEL).

"The Goa government is hoping to set an example for the nation by emerging as a frontrunner in electric vehicle standards. I congratulate CESL for this initiative and hope that other states too come forward to boost EVs and EV charging infrastructure," Sawant said. (ANI)