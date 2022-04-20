Prajnesh gets past Jack to enter Cary Challenger's quarters

Cary: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran came out with a fighting performance as he defeated US' Jack Sock in three-set thriller to enter the last eight of the ongoing Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event.

Prajnesh defeated Sock 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second-round contest which lasted almost three hours on Thursday evening.

Ranked 146 in the ATP rankings, Prajnesh will now lock horns with Brazilian qualifier Thomaz Bellucci for a spot in the semifinals of the hard-court tournament.

Another Indian participating in the event, Ramkumar Ramanathan has already made an exit. In singles, Ramkumar lost 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 while in doubles, he along with Andre Goransson, lost 1-6, 4-6 to the duo of Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek.

—IANS