Praj to set up India's largest sugarcane syrup based ethanol plant for GBL

Pune (Maharashtra): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has bagged an order to set up India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant for Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (GBL) in Karnataka.

As a part of the project, Praj will expand its existing ethanol manufacturing capacity from 400 to 600 kilolitres per day using sugarcane syrup. The expansion capacity at GBL plant will continue to be a zero liquid discharge facility.

Praj said the capacity expansion planned by GBL is in line with the government's biofuel policy to increase ethanol manufacturing quantity in India using various sugary feed stocks.

CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura said this is expected to open more similar opportunities in syrup to ethanol manufacturing and ultimately boost ethanol production in the country.

Over the past three decades, Praj has focused on the environment, energy and agri-process industry with over 750 customer references spanning 75 countries across five continents.

GBL is one of India's leading and sustainable company producing sugar, other foods, biofuels, chemicals, power, compost, waxes and related products, using sugarcane and otherbiomass as the primary feedstock.

Its manufacturing plants are located at Sameerwadi in Bagalkot district of Karnataka and Sakarwadi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. (ANI)