Pragya Thakur Files Complaint in Bhopal Over Abusive Phone Calls

Lucknow: Following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur alleging multiple calls with threats and abuses, Bhopal Police filed an FIR on Wednesday, 29 July, against unidentified persons.

A probe has been initiated over the abusive calls Thakur received from unknown numbers at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

"The callers also abused her over the phone. The cyber cell is trying trace the location from where the calls were made. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused on the basis of information received from the cyber cell," said Kamla Nagar Police Station in-charge Vijay Sisodia, reported PTI.

The BJP leader had claimed that the persons had also abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On 25 July, Thakur had tweeted, "Let all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to 5 August."

She also asked people to light a lamp and offer aarti to Lord Ram on 5 August to defeat the coronavirus.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, which marks the starting of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled to be held on 5 August.

Thakur said the callers abused her for making this appeal and for supporting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)