Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Puts Up Controversial Poster Against BJP In UP

Prayagraj: A 'controversial' poster put up by the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has surfaced in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Everyone in the poster has been depicted as a Mahabharat character. While party founder Shivpal Singh Yadav has been depicted as Lord Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been depicted as 'Duryodhana,' Home Minister Amit Shah has been shown as 'Dhritrashtra.' UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been depicted as a character in the poster. BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused in a rape case has been depicted as 'Dushasan' while Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP, has also been portrayed as a character.

The poster contains the line, "BJP sarkaar hosh mein aao (BJP government wake up)" in bold letters. While portraying a woman, the poster says, "Stop atrocities on sisters, women and daughters."

One side of the poster contains the picture of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini's state vice-president Ashish Tiwari while another contains a photo of party district president in Prayagraj, Shashank Mishra (Maharaj).

BJP city president Ganesh Kesarwani said that putting up such posters indicates the narrow mindset of the leaders and workers of the PSPL Vahini. He said that the acts of those who have no ethics, thoughts or principles of their own, have no importance. UNI