Pradhikaran Diwas Held In Majkhali, ADM Instructs Officials

Almora: Under the auspices of the District Development Authority and the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate BL Firmal, Pradhikaran Diwas was held at GIC Majkhali. During the event, 45 complaints / problems pertaining to the areas of Ranikhet, Majkhali, Dwarahat and Chaukhutia were discussed. Additional District Magistrate instructed the officials of concerned departments who have not issued NOC, should do so at the earliest. The ADM said that if there is any shortage of application forms, then he should be informed immediately and shortcomings in forms should be pointed out to the applicant at the earliest so that the so that corrections can be made at the earliest.

The Additional District Magistrate said that the Commissioner Kumaun Mandal / Chairman District Development Authority has been reviewing the difficulties faced in the various authorities from time to time and has instructed to expedite pending cases at the earliest. The ADM while hearing to the problems of the commoners, assured quick settlement of cases related to passing maps of residential and commercial buildings.

He advised the building owners who are contemplating construction of single residential or commercial building to obtain all necessary permissions from the development authority so that they do not face problems is in the future. He informed that most procedures including passing of maps would be made available online soon.

On this occasion Joint Magistrate Ranikhet and SDM Dwarahat, informed people about the development authorities and said that they could be contacted directly for any kind of problem. The Town Planner SS Srivastava highlighted several points of development authority. He said that it was necessary to get NOC from several departments for any kind of construction work. He also informed the people about construction of new buildings, roads and the expenditure involved. On the occasion of the authorization day, Joint Magistrate Narendra Bhandari, SDM, Dwarahat Rajkumar Pandey, Executive Engineer PWD KL Verma, Assistant Engineer BK Bhatt, apart from officers and employees of various departments attended the event.