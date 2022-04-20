Pradhan seeks Lingaraj like legislation for 4 more temples

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Odisha cabinet approved the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to enact similar legislation for four more iconic temples in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan sought his personal intervention for a similar legislation for four more temples -- Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur, Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur, Maa Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam, and Shri Nilamadhav Temple in Nayagarh.

The state cabinet had on Monday approved the Sri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance in line with the Sri Jagannath Temple Act for better execution of rituals and management of the temple and its properties.

Pradhan said these shrines have immense religious and socio-cultural significance to the people of the state.

These temples situated in different corners of Odisha form an intangible resource of spiritual and devotional tourism, bringing not only millions of footfalls and associated revenue but also defining and manifesting in the essential day-to-day life of its citizens, he added.

"I request your personal intervention in bringing these above-mentioned temples under legislative guidelines along the lines of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 and Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance, 2020, thereby appointing an empowered committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of the temples, better execution of sevas, puja, niti and associated rituals, upkeep, renovation upgradation and development of the temple structure, its premises and improvement of devotee facilities," Pradhan said.

"Such legal provisions will not only bring a high standard of accountability to the management of the temples with necessary provision for budgeting, planning and audits etc but also safeguard the long-term interest of the temples and pave the way of offering better facilities to visitors and devotees," the Minister wrote.

He said these legislations for the temples shall also go a long way in further strengthening the religious-tourism prospects of the encompassing districts and lead to an increase in domestic and international tourist footfalls.

