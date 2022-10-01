Pradhan Calls Upon Students To Give Back To The Society And Explore Finding Solutions To Global Challenges

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addresses 22nd Convocation of University of Hyderabad today. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of the State of Telangana and Chief Rector, University of Hyderabad graced the occasion.

While addressing the gathering he said that Hyderabad is known as the city of decorative pearls. It is also a city that is generating intellectual pearls. He further added that Hyderabad is known for its IT prowess. It is also emerging as a leading medical technology hub of the country. University of Hyderabad is emerging as a centre-of-excellence and expressed his confidence that the University will be a torchbearer of knowledge-based economy in the 21st century, he added

Shri Pradhan shared that a lot of girl students being honored at the University of Hyderabad Convocation. Our NariShakti will play a major role in the economic well-being of our country. Shri Pradhan said that today, climate change, changing agricultural patterns, new diseases are a concern for everybody. Society is looking towards knowledgeable people for providing solutions to these pressing challenges and University of Hyderabad is capable of providing solutions to these challenges. He stated that India is aspiring to become a leading economic superpower and a knowledge-based economy. Innovation and entrepreneurship will take us forward. We must create more wealth-creators and job-creators for our society to grow, he added.

Shri Pradhan also said that India is a very old civilization with strong linkages with science and technology. The Covid19 pandemic has shown that Indian Knowledge Systems and the Indian way of life have much to offer to the world. We have to promote IKS with a modern context.

Shri Pradhan asserted that world is looking towards India with great hope. The next 25 years are important for all of us. As we enter the AmritKaal, NEP 2020 remains a guiding philosophy for the welfare of humanity. India’s responsibility is to take care of the planet. He further said that India is going to be the benchmark for the world in fighting climate change, food scarcity, in paving the way for peace and harmony and in providing healthcare and economic models. India will emerge as a leading light of humanity based on the philosophy of NEP 2020, he added. Later, Shri Pradhan added that when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence, Hyderabad University will be one of the major epicentre of our knowledge-based society. He urged students to give back to society to make their education more meaningful and purposeful. The University of Hyderabad gave away the coveted degrees to 4800 students enrolled in various programs, with 1631 receiving their degrees in person and remaining in absentia; 573 are Ph.D. Scholars and multiple students were felicitated with awards and medals for their extraordinary performances.