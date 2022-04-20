Pradhan calls for launching campaign for making users aware about benefits of LNG as fuel

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon the various stakeholders in the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) sector to mount a campaign to make users aware about the benefits of this fuel.

Addressing a webinar on 'LNG as a Transport Fuel' here, he said that LNG is a fuel of the future, and its cost benefit and other advantages over other fuels must be communicated in an aggressive and specific manner.

He said that less cost of the LNG will attract the bulk and large consumers, if the message reaches them properly.

Mr Pradhan said that there is abundant availability of the LNG commodity and the Government is providing all facilities for its growth.

He said the opportunity of promoting LNG as the preferred fuel should be harnessed at the earliest. The environmental dividend, economic dividend and Convenience aspect, associated with the usage of LNG, should be highlighted.

—UNI