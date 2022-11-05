Pradeep Ranganathan describes 'Love Today' as a three-year-long dream

Chennai (The Hawk): With his recently released film "Love Today," director Pradeep Ranganathan, who also makes his acting debut, has written an emotional blog post on the making of the movie, which he described as a three-year fantasy.

The youthful director tweeted: "'Love Today' is a three-year dream,' hours before the movie was set to hit theatres. I determined to produce a second "First film."

"This adventure has taken me through a wide range of emotions, making it very unforgettable. I have mixed emotions knowing it will be out tomorrow, the journey will come to a close, and a new one will begin," he continued.

"Love Today, I adore you. Both those who love me and those who don't are loved by me. "Love Today" is now yours rather than mine. You got it from me. I appreciate you, Sir A G S Kalpathi S Aghoram. Without you, nothing. Love to you all. Preethi Ranganathan

Ivana plays the female lead in the romcom, which is about relationships in the modern world, while Sathyaraj plays her father.

(Inputs from Agencies)