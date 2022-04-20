Prabhu Asks IITians For Ideas To Improve Rail Facilities

Dehradun: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today asked the students of IIT-Roorkee to offer their ideas to improve the rail facilities.

In his video message at the inaugural function of the 15th edition of IIT-Roorkee's annual technical fest "Cognisance", which began today, he said "Technology is being used to make the railways more effective and sound, we are multiplying our services with the help of technology".

He said the students should give their ideas for the betterment of railway facilities.

Earlier, the event was officially inaugurated by Deputy Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S C Sharma in the presence of Director of IIT Roorkee Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi. Addressing the students, Chaturvedi asked them to develop a spirit of entrepreneurship and come up with new ideas so that they could make their own contribution to the country's economy. The tech fest is a three-day annual event replete with panel discussions, competitions, lectures as well as some time to unwind at the end of each day with an entertainment night.