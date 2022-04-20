Prabhas won't let go of Katrina Kaif

Prabhas' next Telugu film, which is to be directed by Nag Ashwin, is yet to cast its leading lady. However, we can tell you with utmost certainty that it would be a Bollywood A-lister.

For one, it has become the norm in almost all big-budget Telugu films ever since Prabhas got Shraddha Kapoor for Saaho. Now, it is as if all the A-list Telugu heroes want Bollywood actresses as co-stars. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has actress Ananya Pandey in his next film Fighter while Pawan Kalyan will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in his next project directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Now while we are certain that there will be a Bollywood co-star for Prabhas in his next project, a source close to the project even told us that the first choice of the filmmakers is none other than actress Katrina Kaif.

"She came this close to signing Saaho. This time, Prabhas won't take no for an answer," adds the source.