Prabhas unveils 'release trailer' of 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'

Prabhas unleashes a cinematic storm in the latest Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire trailer, promising an adrenaline-fueled ride into the rugged world of Khansaar. Get ready for the grand release on December 22nd, a clash of titans with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki looming.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: South superstar Prabhas on Monday unveiled a new trailer of his upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film in multiple languages which he captioned, "Enter the violent world of Khansaar #SalaarReleaseTrailer out now: #SalaarCeaseFire worldwide grand release on December 22nd!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_YisGvoCa/

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' is all set to hit theatres on December 21 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Titled 'Salaar Release Trailer', it showcases the action-packed world of Salaar, as well as some smooth camera motions and a captivating soundtrack.

The 'Baahubali' actor is seen in a complete rugged avatar.



The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' will be facing a big clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki'.

—ANI