Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' mints Rs 500 crore globally

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' Storms the Box Office, Crossing Rs 500 Crore Mark Globally: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mega Success Sets a New Record, Surpassing Expectations Despite Heavy Competition.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office as it set a new record by crossing Rs 500 crore at the global level.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster with a new update on the box office collection.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

As soon as the news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.



The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

