Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film titled 'RadheShyam'; check out the first look poster

Mumbai: The title and the first look of actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film was unveiled on Friday and it is everything fans expected it to be!

The film which had the working title Prabhas 20, has been titled RadheShyam. It is to be released in 2021 in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

In the magnum opus, Prabhas will reportedly essay the role of a fortune teller. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the cast of the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year.

The makers also treated fans with the captivating first look post of the romantic drama. In the poster, Prabhas and Pooja can be seen lost in each other's arms as they emerge from what looks like an ocean, with the beautiful backdrop of Italy's landmark historical monuments like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

Sharing posters in all the four languages, the superstar captioned it: "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it."

Backed by T-Series and UV Creations, 'RadheShyam' is Prabha's latest flick after 2019 film 'Saaho'.

'Houseful 4' actress Pooja Hegde, Prabhas and Priyadarshi were under self-quarantine after returning from Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cast of RadheShyam returned to India earlier in March, after completing the Georgia schedule of the film. Earlier the team had also shot a schedule in Italy. Despite the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the cast and crew of the film managed to complete the leg ahead of its schedule. The whole was in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

