Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Breaks Records with a Whopping Rs 178.7 Crore Opening Day Worldwide; Prabhas Shines in the Epic Showdown of Friends Turned Foes, Surpassing 2023's Biggest Releases. A Triumph for Hombale Films and Director Prashanth Neel in the Cinematic Spectacle Set in Khansaar.

Mumbai: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has grossed Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday.

Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF film fame. The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.



"SalaarCeaseFire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023," the makers said in a press note.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals.



The movie's opening day figure is better than Prabhas' previous film Adipurush, which had grossed Rs 140 crore on day one and had a great opening weekend, before seeing a huge dip due to multiple controversies that plagued the movie.



The opening figure of Salaar also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned Rs 106 crore and Rs 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal with Rs 116 crore on the first day.



Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

