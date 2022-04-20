Mathura: A cop screening devotees at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura fainted and had to be taken to the hospital after hours of wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in scorching heat. The kits are fully sealed for the protection of the wearer from the virus but the disadvantage of it is that the kit doesn't have ventilation and wearer has to deal with sweating and discomfort.
PPE-Wearing Policeman Screening Devotees At Mathura Temple Faints
April20/ 2022
