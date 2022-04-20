Powerful dust storm, showers lash Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A powerful dust storm, accompanied by showers, lashed all parts of this Himachal Pradesh district on Sunday morning.

The sky became dark all of a sudden and it appeared that Sun has yet not risen.

The dust storm caused widespread damages to the standing trees, sign boards, banners and also disrupted the power supply for hours together.

Fruits crops, especially of Mangoes, were also badly damaged.

Reports reaching here from interiors of the district said that rain was still on and the havoc created by the powerful dust storm had cast it's shadow all around the district.

