    Menu
    Crime

    Powerful Blast Kills 15 In Pak

    April20/ 2022


    Karachi: A powerful blast targeting a military truck today killed at least 15 people, including eight soldiers, and injured over two dozen others in Pakistan's southwestern restive province of Balochistan. The high intensity blast occurred in a parking lot near Pishin bus stop which is in a high security area in the provincial capital Quetta.

    Categories :CrimeTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in