Karachi: A powerful blast targeting a military truck today killed at least 15 people, including eight soldiers, and injured over two dozen others in Pakistan's southwestern restive province of Balochistan. The high intensity blast occurred in a parking lot near Pishin bus stop which is in a high security area in the provincial capital Quetta.
Powerful Blast Kills 15 In Pak
April20/ 2022
