Power up your diet with almonds

New Delhi: Yoga and every other forms of exercise imbibes the concept of whole health – which includes healthy eating, a peaceful mind and fit body.

Making small yet impactful changes to your diet, can go a long way in building overall health and aid in your fitness routine. Rich in several nutrients such as vitamin B2, magnesium, phosphorous, adding a handful of almonds to the diet is a good way to start, as they make for a nutritious snacking option, say experts.

Stressing on the need to eat right, before beginning your journey with yoga, Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said, "In India, there is now an increased interest towards exploring ancient traditions of exercising or food preparation to counter lifestyle diseases. Along with practicing Yoga, it's important to consider healthy eating, and a good way to start is by adding nutrient rich foods like almonds to the diet. Almonds may also help in weight management, and as per a study which mentioned that snacking on 42 grams of almonds every day, helped reduce belly fat and waist circumference 1."

Speaking specifically with regard to people suffering from diseases like diabetes, and how incorporating Yoga and a nutrient rich diet can help, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare -Delhi, said, "For people suffering from Type 2 diabetes, yoga can be a welcome addition, as per a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2 . Along with yoga, I definitely suggest to add a daily dose of almonds to create a holistic wellness regime. Research shows that almonds, which are a source of protein and high in dietary fiber, can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may improve blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes and help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods, which affects fasting insulin levels 3."

Commenting on the need to snack right, and make informed food choices, Madhuri Ruia, Pilates Expert and Diet and Nutrition Consultant, said, "Eating right is crucial while practicing Yoga, as proper nourishment of the body sets the foundation for a strong yoga routine. However, it's only natural to crave for snacks from time to time.

"I strongly recommend almonds as they are rich in plant-based protein, and protein helps keep a person satiated. Almonds also help in regulating the hunger hormone ghrelin, which in turn works towards keeping your cravings under control."





