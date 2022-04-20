Power Tariff Hike In UP Deferred Till Nov Due To Urban Local Bodies Poll

Lucknow: The Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has deferred its decision to hike the power tariff in the state after Diwali and now it could take place after urban local bodies polls. "The power tariff hike has been deferred till November due to the urban local bodies polls," said a senior power department official here on Wednesday. However, UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), which is suffering huge financial loss, had demanded early implementation of the hike in the power tariff. With the hike, the rural consumers would suffer the most as UPPCL has proposed 300 per cent hike. At present the UP Electricity Regularity Commission (UPERC) had already completed its public hearing on the proposed hike in tariff and was ready for announcement of new tariff. The decision to defer the tariff hike announcement comes after State Power Minister Srikant Sharma met the UPERC chairman S K Agarwal on Tuesday. UNI