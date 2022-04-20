    Menu
    Power Supply To V-Cs Office Cut After KGMU Fails To Pay Bill

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The city electricity authority today cut power supply to the King George Medical University (KGMU) vice-chancellors office after the institute failed to clear its March bill of over Rs 2.8 crore.
    "Since the power connection of the medical university cannot be snapped, keeping in mind the interest of patients, the electricity supply to the vice-chancellors office was cut," Chief Engineer Lucknow Electricity Supply Authority (LESA) Ashutosh Kumar told PTI.
    "The KGMU has to clear more than Rs 2.8 crore as electricity bill for March," he said.
    LESA Junior Engineer (KGMU sub-division) Amit Kumar Upadhyay said, "The medical universitys registrar had met LESA officials and told them that due to lapse of funds, the electricity bill could not be paid."
    "He has assured that efforts would be made by KGMU to pay its bill in the next 15-20 days," Upadhayay said.
    Presently, there is no power supply to the vice-chancellors office. The development comes barely a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the university and lauded the services being rendered by it. The Chief Minister had yesterday stressed on proper maintenance of equipment at KGMU. PTI

