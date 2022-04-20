Power Sector CPSUs join hands with community in fight against COVID Pandemic

New Delhi (The Hawk): The CPSUs under Ministry of Power are working out multipronged strategies for reaching out to every employee situated across India and also to the neighbouring community in the fight against COVID pandemic .

The CPSUs have together set up COVID Care facilities at more than 200 locations which act as Isolation Centres for their own employees as well as the contractual employees and their families besides setting up Covid Care Centres with Oxygen facilities in areas with higher infection rate to cater to the needs of moderately infected perons , thereby reducing the patient load on the otherwise already over-stressed private and Government Health Care infrastructure . CPSUs have been proactively taking initiatives in setting up Isolation centres, distribution of masks, sanitizers, providing Oxygen beds, organizing Vaccination camps at various location in the National Capital Region(NCR) besides discharging their responsibilities towards the citizens by providing Oxygen concentrators, setting up Oxygen Plants, etc. Notwithstanding the above, the Power CPSUs have lent strong support to the PM-Cares Fund by contributing about Rs. 925 Cr.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is extending CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) support of Rs.41.89 lakh which is being provided to District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar (UP), for setting up of one oxygen generation plant in District Hospital, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Another CSR support of Rs.45 lakhs is also being provided to DM, Deoria for providing 60 oxygen concentrators (5 LPM Capacity) for L-2 Covid facility in Govt. Hospital District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. NHPC is also setting up an oxygen generation plant of capacity 1000 LPM with provision of filling cylinders in Badshah Khan (B.K.) District General, Hospital, Faridabad under CSR. Procurement process has been initiated and shortly to be finalized. Plant to be installed within eight weeks time.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)- another major Power Sector CPSU , has placed orders for 11 Oxygen Generation plants in NCR, besides 02 large Oxygen Generation Plants having bottling facility. Further, the company is also setting up Oxygen Generation Plants at 8 different locations in other States besides extended support, under CSR, for installation of Oxygen Plants at different Government Hospitals in other States.

Similarly , REC Limited (RECL) , another major CPSU under Ministry of Power, through its CSR arm - REC Foundation has provided a financial assistance of ₹2.21 crore towards the Installation of 1700 liters per minute oxygen generator plant (full assembly) and 150 kV generator plant at Dalvi Hospital, Pune. In another CSR initiative, REC Foundation supported Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand which has been converted into a Covid treatment center. The center has a 300-bed hospital including a 36 bed ICU ward and facilities such as an isolation center, testing center, etc. The project has strengthened the medical infrastructure in the district and has increased the local administration's response to the pandemic in providing relevant medical treatment and services on time.

Further, RECL is also supporting , under CSR , the establishment of Oxygen Generation Plants at additional 7 locations , namely Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand; 1000LPM at Base Hospital, Khagaria; 600 LPM at District Hospital, Chatra; 600 LPM at Hunterganj CHC, Chamba; 400 LLPM at Civil Hospital, Baran; 1250 LPM at District Hospital, Baran Mallapuram.

As part of the CSR initiative, PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ) is promoting the setting up of Oxygen Plants at 2 locations, namely, Jaisalmer(Rajasthan) 50 Nm3 and Gurugram(Haryana) : 2 x 50 Nm3 at Tao Devi Lal Stadium.