Power Restored After 32 Hours In Many Localities Of Almora

Almora: Power was disrupted for more than 32 hours in Dharanaula and Dhangadhara localities of the city due to a malfunction in the power line due to which people had to a face lot trouble.

The power supply in many parts of the city was disrupted as trees fell on the 33 KVA line supplying electricity from the Pandekhola power house to the Khatyadi sub station early morning

Due to the closure of the power house, electricity could not be restored in Dharanaula and Dhoongadhara area along with other parts of the city. However, the department had restored the supply in most parts of the city by evening, but the 11 KVA power line supplying power to Dharanaula and Dukhangadhara region could not be repaired and so Dharanaula, Gopaladhara region, including Dhoongadhara and East Pokharkhali remained without power throughout the night, as by 9pm the fault could not be located despite best efforts of the electricity department. Next morning the fault was located near Sikuda where a large section of wire was damaged. Besides the disc and insulation were also punctured. Rectification work was done and the power supply was restored by afternoon.