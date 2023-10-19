Power Producer THDCIL To Develop Charging Infra On Char Dham Route In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: State-owned THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) will develop the electric vehicle charging stations along the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarakhand to reduce carbon emissions on the route, its CMD RK Vishnoi said on Thursday.

Initially, the charging stations will be established at 14 locations in the state for which an agreement has been signed with Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN), he said in a statement on Thursday.

“THDCIL and GMVN collaborate to set up electric vehicle charging stations for Char Dham Yatra Route in Uttarakhand. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on October 18 to establish the charging stations at 14 guest houses of GMVN, along the Yatra route in the state,” he said.

The collaborative effort will promote the use of electric vehicles on the route, helping in the reduction of pollution on the route, Vishnoi said.

“Both organisations are committed to expeditiously making the charging stations operational before the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra next year. This initiative demonstrates a significant stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options in Uttarakhand,” he added.

Rishikesh-based THDCIL has a portfolio of 10 projects (Hydro, Thermal, Wind & Solar), with a total capacity of 4,516 MW. —PTI