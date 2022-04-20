Power Minister Visits NHPC Dulhasti Power Station

Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, visited Dam site of 330 MW NHPC Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora District of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir todayThe Hon’ble Minister was accompanied by Shri S.K. G. Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC and Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J&K.During his visit, the Minister inspected various components of Dam and Spillway. He also inspected construction work of dam toe power house (0.8 X 3 = 2.4 MW) and was briefed about the progress of works. During the visit, the Hon’ble Minister also interacted with the representatives of the local people.Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy visited the Dam Complex of Dulhasti Power Station. Yesterday. Shri S. K. G. Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K and Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC also visited the station with him.Shri R. K. Singh and other dignitaries were welcomed by Shri Nirmal Singh, General Manager (In-Charge), Dulhasti Power Station with bouquet on their arrival at the dam premises. Thereafter, all the dignitaries were accorded a grand welcome by other senior officers and employees of Dulhasti Power Station. Hon’ble Minister was accorded ceremonial Guard of Honor by Central Industrial Security Force personnel.On this occasion, the Minister inspected the dam complex and took stock of the operation of the power station. Shri Nirmal Singh, General Manager (In-Charge), Dulhasti Power Station explained about the power station operation in detail to the Minister.