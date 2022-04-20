Power Engineers Launch Tweet Campaign To Protest Electricity Amendment Bill

Lucknow: Power engineers across the country on Friday started a five-day tweet campaign demanding immediate withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, saying proposed legislation's intention is to 'expedite privatisation' of the power sector during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and nationwide lockdown.

On April 17, Union Ministry of Power came out with the fourth draft of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill since 2014, which seeks to set up an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA) with civil court power to settle disputes related to to power purchase agreement between distribution companies (discoms) and generation companies (gencos).

Mr Shailendra Dubey Chairman All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said here, hundreds of office bearers of AIPEF, regional federations, SIPEF, WIPEF, EIPEF, NIPEF and state constituents tweeted to Prime Minister, PMO and Union Power Minister as following - "Power engineers demand the withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment ) Bill 2020 pushed during lockdown for privatization. Extensive consultation with engineers, employees, and consumers required."

He further said from April 25, all the power engineers across the country will tweet region-wise as per programme. Northern region will tweet on April 25, followed by western, southern, and eastern regions on April 26, 27 and 28 respectively. UNI