Power Employees Protest Enters Second Day In UP

Lucknow: Power employees and engineers in Uttar Pradesh continued to boycott their work for the second day on Wednesday under the banner of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), an umbrella organisation of 1.5 million power employees working in power sector of the country.

The employees and engineers boycotted their official works for two days and held protest meetings outside their offices.

NCCOEEE has warned of indefinite strike before Lok Sabha elections in case their demands were not addressed. The demands include withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) bill, restoration of old age pension and regularisation of contract workers. The central and state governments will be responsible for the strike by power sector employees.

The protest rallies were held on Wednesday in Lucknow, Anpara, Obra, Parichha, Gorakhpur, ajamgarh Mirjapur, Basti, Ayodhya, Bareli,Prayagraj,Saharanpur, Banda ,Muradabad ,Aligarh ,Jhansi,Merrut, Bulandshahar, Agra, Panki,Varanasi, Panki and Ghaziabad. The employees boycotted the work and held demonstrations.

The power employees sangharsh samiti in a press statement here on Wednesday said the tariff for Electricity will be above Rs. 10 per unit after the enactment of the new Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2018.The biggest sufferer will be farmers and common consumers which may ruin the economy of country.

They claimed the cross subsidy will be reduced to zero in a period of three years. This may be mentioned that supply to common consumers and agriculture sector is subsidised at the cost of industrial and commercial consumers. The cost of supply for domestic and commercial supply will be same.

The leaders of the Sangharsh Samiti said that electricity is a concurrent subject and central government is trying to control the complete power sector of the states. This is against the provisions of the constitution. The rally was addressed by Shaliendra Dubey, Rajiv Singh, Girish Pandey, Sadrudin Rana,Vipin Parkash Verma,Mohamad Iliyas, Kulender Singh Shashi Kant Srivastav, R S Verma , P S Bajpayee and V C Upadhya. UNI