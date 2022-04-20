Power Employees In UP On Strike

Lucknow: Power employees here on Tuesday went for a two-day nationwide strike against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2018 and privatisation policy of the government. However, the emergency services were kept out of the strike.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF ) chairman Shaliendra Dubey said here that the power sector employees will proceed on indefinite strike without any notice in case the bill was passed without addressing their concerns on the proposed amendments.

"Legislation is being enacted without working out the details and setting out the rules which will result in unmanageable litigations. AIPEF has submitted its concerns to the Power Ministry but no response has been received till date. The points agreed by previous power minister have not been incorporated in amended draft," Mr Dubey said.

He said that Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2018 further divides the unbundled electricity industry. The distribution company will carry the electricity to the point of consumption. The final act of selling electricity to consumer and collecting cash will be done by supply licensee.

The motive of bill is to separate the profit making component like sale of electricity to industry, railways and commercial establishments for handing over to private sector, he said and added that the loss making parts like rural households and agriculture sector will remain with government companies. The protest has been reported from different cities of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Bihar, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnatka and Orissa. UNI