    Menu
    States & UTs

    Power cut in MP almost leads to sisters marrying wrong groom in the dark

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May10/ 2022

    Bhopal: In a bizarre incident. two brides narrowly escaped getting married to the wrong men during a power outage in Aslana village of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

    Nikita, Karishma, and Komal -- the three daughters of Ramesh Bheewere -- were getting married on the same day at the same venue

    Nikita was to be married to Bhola while Karishma's wedding was fixed with Ganesh.

    The mix-up happened when Bhola and Ganesh mistakenly sat with each other's brides during a ritual on the wedding night.

    The confusion took place amidst darkness as both the brides wore a similar dress.

    However, the mistake was spotted right before the custom of seven circumambulations (saat phere), when the power supply resumed.

    The right couples were then matched and wedding rituals were completed.

    The incident has gone viral on social media.—ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags : bizarre incident Aslana village sisters marrying wrong groom
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in