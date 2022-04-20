Power & NRE Minister Reviews Progress Of Solar Roof Top Scheme

The Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R.K Singh reviewed the progress of the Roof Top Scheme on 19th January 2022. After the review, the Minister gave directions for simplifying the Roof Top Scheme, so that the people are able to access it easily. He has directed that henceforth, it will not be necessary for any household to get the roof top installed by any of the listed vendors. The households may also install the roof top by themselves or get the roof top installed by any vendor of their choice, and inform the distribution company about the installation alongwith a photograph of the system which has been installed. The intimation to the DISCOM of the installation of the roof top can be given either in the material form through a letter / application or on the designated website which has been set up by every DISCOM and by the Govt. of India for the Roof Top Scheme. The distribution company will ensure that the netmetering will be provided within 15 days of the information being received. The subsidy to be given by the Govt. of India which is 40% for roof top of upto 3 KW capacity and 20% beyond that upto 10 KW will be credited to the account of the householder by the DISCOM within 30 days of the installation. In order to ensure that the quality of the solar panel and the inverter is according to the prescribed standard; the Govt. of India will publish from time to time the lists of solar panel manufacturers and inverter manufacturers whose products meet the expected quality standards and the price lists thereof; and the householder can select the solar panels and inverter of his choice. The option of getting the roof top installed by any of the vendors designated by the DISCOM remains available as earlier. In such cases also, the householder may select the solar panel and inverter of his choice.