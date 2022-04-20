Postman Serving People In Rural UP During Lockdown

Lucknow: Department of Posts is reaching to more than 80,000 people in villages and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh every day during the lockdown, Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh Kaushalendra Kumar Sinha stated here on Thursday

He further stated that the postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in rural areas have disbursed more than Rs 140 crore amount to the needy persons through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. By this facility of the Postal Department, the State government of Uttar Pradesh has also got a lot of ease. With this service, beneficiaries of social security schemes are able to withdraw money at their doorstep through postmen.

Mr Sinha added that this initiative of the Postal department is benefitting the old, disabled, patients, poor, farmers and laborers.

Director Postal Services, Lucknow Headquarter Region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Postmen are facilitating withdrawal of money from bank accounts through AEPS from the kitchen to the farms, from the streets of villages to the boat in the rivers. In coordination with District Administration peoples are being facilitated to withdraw money by organizing camps in various Schools and Panchayat buildings.

Mr Yadav said that in this phase of the epidemic, Postal employees are working with full dedication with observing precautions and proper social distancing. Mr Yadav added that up to Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn by a person from his Aadhaar linked bank account through micro ATM available with Postmen. There is no charge of any kind for this service. UNI