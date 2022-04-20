Posters slamming Nitish govt come up in Bihar

Patna: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, "poster politics" kicked off in Bihar on Monday with black and white posters slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found pasted at several key locations in Patna.

"How long will the people of Bihar pay for the inefficiency of Nitish Babu (Nitish Kumar)," read the posters pasted at several places including the Veerchand Patel Path where the main officers of the ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Communist Party of India, and others are located.

No party or individuals have so far claimed to have put up the posters.

Nitish Kumar is on the firing line of the opposition parties during the second wave of corona pandemic this year, with many like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav and Congress leaders claiming that the state's health infrastructure has completely collapsed during the pandemic, and people of Bihar are struggling to get beds, medicines, and ambulances.

JD-U lawmaker Neeraj Kumar accused the Lalu Prasad family of being responsible but not having the "guts to claim the posters".

The RJD denied any role, but said that it agreed with the sentiments.

"The content of the posters is absolutely correct. It shows the mirror to CM Nitish Kumar. It is a voice of common people of Bihar. (However), We or any other RJD members are not posting posters in Patna," party spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said.

