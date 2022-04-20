Posters Attack Congress On False Sympathy For Sikhs

Posters attacking the Congress of showing false sympathy towards farmers, have come up at several places in Lucknow.The posters that appeared on Wednesday morning, remind the Congress of the 1984 Sikh riots and urge the party not to 'add insult to the injury'.The posters have reportedly been put up by some local Sikh organisations.In one of the posters put up by Sardar Trilochan Singh, President of Sahib Shri Govind Singh Seva Samiti, it has been written - 'No fake sympathy is needed. The farmers of Lakhimpur should not sympathise with those responsible for the 1984 riots'.While the BJP claims that the posters reflect the anger among Sikhs for the Congress, the party leaders term the posters as a sponsored campaign by the government. "One of the leaders whose name has been mentioned in a poster, called us up and apologised. He said that he was under tremendous pressure," said a senior Congress leader. —IANS