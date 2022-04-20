Poster Making & Slogan Writing Competition on the Theme 'Say No to Drugs'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, Chandigarh and University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development organized an online poster making and slogan writing competition on the theme “Say No to Drugs” on July 30, 2021. The students from various colleges of Panjab as well as students of Panjab University participated in the event enthusiastically. The students were instructed that the poster/slogan must be handmade along with stepwise pictures to ensure originality of the work.

The result of the competition was announced on August 10, 2021. The first prize in the poster making was bagged by Ms Gaurika, Department of Education, Panjab University. Second prize was won by Ms Tanya from MCM DAV College and third prize was shared by Ms Yukta from UIFT&VD and Ms Chetanpreet Kaur. In slogan writing competition, the first prize was won by Ms Ramanjot Kaur, second prize by Ms Tara Sehgal and third prize was shared by Ms Kriti Bhardwaj, IETVE and Ms Manshita Goyal.

The organizers of the event Dr Namita Gupta, Chairperson, Centre for Human Rights and Duties and Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT& VD stated that the event was organized to instil a value amongst students and to motivate them to say no to drugs. They further stated that they will organize more such competitions/events in the months to come.